Bhopal: Dentist held for molesting two staffers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a 47-year-old dentist for allegedly molesting his two employees, both sisters.

Awadhpuri Police station in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Free Press the two sisters aged 17 and 20 respectively, worked at the clinic of Dr Anoop Dixit. The dentist allegedly used to touch the two sisters inappropriately. The two sisters had requested the dentist to maintain distance, however, whenever the two were alone, the dentist allegedly would make objectionable advances. On Saturday, the elder sister tried to stop the dentist when she saw him touching her younger sister inappropriately. The doctor, however, groped the two sisters. The duo later

Reached police station and filed a complaint against the dentist.

The police have registered a case under section 354, 506 of IPC and 7/8 of POCSO act against the doctor.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:31 AM IST