Bhopal: Dense fog envelops City, many flights diverted

DEVENDRA.DUBE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The New Year struck Bhopal with its icy punches, sending its residents shivering on Monday.

The state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2.8 degrees. It recorded minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.4 degrees.

There was sharp drop in night temperature on Monday. Both day and temperatures came down drastically across the state, according to Meteorological Department officials.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2 degrees Celsius.

Dhar recorded a drop of 3.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature. Similarly, Raisen recorded a drop of 3.1 degrees Celsius in day temperature.

Gwalior recorded a drop of 3 degrees Celsius in day temperature while Guna recorded 2.7 degrees Celsius and Shivpuri recorded a fall of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded fall of 3.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature.

Cities Temp (deg/cel)

Pachmarhi 4.6

Guna 5.6

Datia 6.5

Raisen 7.0

Nowgaon 7.0

Bhopal 7.2

Rajgarh 7.2

Malajhkhand 7.4

Umaria 7.4

Sagar 7.9

