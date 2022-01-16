Bhopal: Dense fog engulfs city, visibility reduce to 50 meters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dense layer of fog shrouded in the state capital Bhopal and other parts of the state on Sunday Morning. The visibility in the various regions of the state has also reduced to less than 50 meters.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum visibility in the western part of the state recorded in the morning hours were Gwalior - 00 (zero), Guna - 100 meters, Bhopal - 50 meters, Shajapur - 50 to 200 meters, Ratlam - 200 to 500 meters, Rajgarh - 500 meters, Ujjain - 500 to 1000 meters, Datia - 1000 meters, Indore - 1000 meters and Hoshangabad - 1000 meters.

Similarly, the visibility in the Eastern part of the state were recorded Sagar - less than 50 meters, Tikamgarh - 50 to 200 meters, Damoh - 200 to 500 meters, Chhatarpur (Naugaon) - 200 to 500 meters, Jabalpur - 200 to 500 meters, Khajuraho - 500 meters, Mandla - 500 to 1000 meters, Narsinghpur - 1000 meters and Satna - 1500m.

According to reports, Gwalior remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.9 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Pachmarhi was 5 degree Celsius.

