Bhopal: Denied Entry Into Satpura Bhawan, LoP & Cong MLAs Stage Sit-In

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Denied entry into Satpura Bhawan, a day after it was engulfed in massive fire, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh and Congress MLAs staged a sit-in front of the building on Tuesday.

The Congress leaders including Singh, MLAs PC Sharma, Sunil Saraf wanted to go inside the building, which houses several government offices, including the CBI, EOW, tribal welfare, health department, to access the damages to assets and the government records, however, the police stopped them from going inside. Sharma said that he is a local MLA and incident took place in his constituency but even he was not allowed to go inside the Satpura Bhawan- a key state government building.

Alleging ‘foul play’ behind the massive fire, Singh and other Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside the building, demanding a high-level probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

The LoP accused the state government of conspiring the fire to burn the thousands of records of the alleged scams. “The entry was denied inside the Satpura Bhawan as the government was still busy burning the remaining files,” alleged Singh.

He further alleged that since the fire brigade vehicles were engaged for the agriculture purposes of ruling party people, it took time to reach the fire site.

Thousands of files were gutted that include the records of the phony purchases of Rs 18 crore done through the fake bills, alleged the Congress leaders. Likewise, during the corona period, irregularities were committed in the name of purchasing oxygen concentrators. The machine was purchased at cost of Rs of Rs 2.5 lakh while its actual cost was Rs 40,000- files of all the scams have turned into ashes, they added.

The records related to nursing scam, scholarship scam were also damaged in the inferno. Moreover, the files of the probe against the government officials and employees were also lost in the fire incident.