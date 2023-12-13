Bhopal: Delhi To Finalise Ministry, Some Former Ministers May Be Out

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speculations about the names of ministerial candidates have begun after the BJP leadership decided to make Mohon Yadav as chief minister and Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda as deputy chief ministers.

The BJP is preparing for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and his two deputies. So once the names of the new ministers are finalised, they will be administered oath. There are doubts whether the former ministers will be included in the cabinet or not.

The BJP is preparing to include some new legislators along with a few old ones in the yet-to-be-formed cabinet. Twelve ministers of the present cabinet have lost election, so there are doubts whether the rest of the ministers will be included in the ministry.

The central leadership of the party will finalise the names of ministers in the state. There will be many surprising names as it happened in the selection of chief ministerial candidate. There are possibilities that former MPs who won the assembly election, like Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Riti Pathak and Rakesh Singh may be included in the new cabinet.

Those who may be included in the ministry are Bhupendra Singh, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Rajput, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Sanjay Pathak, Harishankar Khatik, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Vijay Shah, Prabhuram Choudhary, Hardeep Singh Dang, Ramesh Mendola, Krishna Gaur, Archana Chitnis, Om Prakash Dhurve, Hemant Khandelwal, Vishnu Khatri, Gayatri Raje Pawar, and Nirmala Bhuria. Caste equations will be kept in mind at the time of forming ministry.

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, state party president VD Sharma and leader of the BJP Legislative Party Mohon Yadav will take a decision on the names of ministerial candidates. Both Yadav and Sharma will go to Delhi and discuss the list of ministerial candidates with party’s national president JP Nadda. Thereafter, the list will be finalised.