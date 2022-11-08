Bhopal: Delay in winter leads to rise in dengue cases, 1,975 cases in state

Lauren Bishop via CDC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has registered 1,975 dengue cases so far this year. Delay in winter, has led to increase in dengue cases in the state. However, malaria department has said that with dropping the temperature, the cases will reduce. Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Vidisha districts are worst affected with dengue.

After Diwali, not only does the number of mosquitoes decrease in the city, but the number of dengue patients also start declining with drop in temperature. The reason for this is increase in cold weather. This year, temperature has not dropped as much as it should have been.

The District Malaria Office has also changed its strategy. People will be made aware by running an awareness campaign in areas where more patients are found. Dengue larval survey and spot fines have been initiated.

District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “In Bhopal, Malaria department will launch special drive in Kolar and Indrapuri on November 10-11. The teams of health department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation will be part of the drive. Deputy director, health, Dr Rahul Jaiswar said, “ Madhya Pradesh has registered 1975 dengue cases so far. Situation is under control and with drop in temperature, cases will further decline.”

