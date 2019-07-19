Bhopal: Delay in treatment claims life of Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s adopted daughter

BHOPAL: Delay in treatment claimed life of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s adopted daughter Bharati in Vidisha on Thursday. She was rushed to a local nursing home for treatment. In absence of doctor, hospital staff provided primary medication.

As her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to a government hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead. The police got the post mortem done considering events surrounding her death as suspicious. A case too has been registered.

On being informed former CM’s wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan and her son Kartikeya Singh Chauhan rushed to the hospital. The ex-CM is currently in Raipur in connection with BJP’s membership campaign. Sources said that Chouhan was scheduled to leave for Jharkhand but cancelled it.

Chouhan had got Bharati married with farmer Ravindra Malviya a year ago. He along with his wife had performed kanyadaan. Chouhan had adopted 7 orphan girls in Vidisha and was taking care of their upbringing. He also got three of them married.