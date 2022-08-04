Bhopal: Declare rain deficient districts as drought-hit, Kisan Union to Govt

Representative Photo | Photo by ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the monsoon has lost its steam in the middle of the season, many districts of the state are reeling under deficient rainfall. Owing to this reason, paddy farmers of these areas are in a bind. Kisan Union has now raised the demand that the government should declare rain deficient districts as drought-hit areas.

Speaking to Free Press, Kisan Union State President Anil Yadav said that districts such as Panna, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur etc are in the grip of scanty rains. Needless to say that farmers growing paddy and other crops are in deep trouble. If rainfall activities do not revive soon, then the paddy crops will be affected adversely which will leave farmers in tight corners.

He said that in some places, paddy is being sown with the help of tube bells. If rains do not return soon then the tube well water level will decline further. Hence, farmers in rain deficient areas are in troubled waters.

He said that the government should declare rain deficient districts as drought-hit districts and provide necessary help to needy farmers.

Monsoon made its entry in a grand manner but it's almost a fortnight that rains have taken a backseat in many districts. Now such is the situation that people are facing heat and humidity. The long break in rains has brought worry marks on the faces of paddy-growing farmers.

