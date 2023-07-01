 Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO
Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO

Debadatta Chand took charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda on Saturday.

Updated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Debadatta Chand took charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda on Saturday. He took over from Sanjiv Chadha whose tenure ended on June 30, 2023.

Chand currently serves on Board of BoB Capital Markets Limited, India Infradebt Limited, Baroda Financial Solutions Limited, Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited, Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Limited and Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited.

Previously, he served on Board of PNB Principal Mutual Fund and SWIFT India Pvt Ltd as nominee director of Punjab National Bank.

article-image

