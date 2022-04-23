Bhopal: Day temperature rises up to 6 degrees C in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Sharp fluctuation in temperature was witnessed in the state in last 24 hours. Day temperature soared up to 6 degree Celsius while night temperature dropped by 8 degree Celsius in the state, according to meteorological department.

Rise in day temperature and drop in night temperature was recorded in western region of the state while in eastern region, there was drop in day temperature and rise in night temperature. Meteorological department official attributed fluctuation to western disturbance.

Dhar recorded rise of 5.8 degree Celsius in day temperature that settled at 41.2 degree Celsius while Ujjain recorded drop of 8 degree Celsius in night temperature that settled at 19.5 degree Celsius. Ujjain recorded rise of 5 degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 39 degree Celsius.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius after rise of 3.5 degrees while it recorded a drop of 6.2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature and settled at 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius after rise of 5.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius after drop of 3.4 degree Celsius.

Shajapur recorded drop of 7.7 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 21.3 degree Celsius while it recorded rise of 3.9 degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 40.1 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi which has been exception in western region , recorded drop of 4.8 degree Celsius in day temperature settled at 35.0 degree Celsius while it recorded drop of 2 degree Celsius in night temperature at 21.4 degree Celsius.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:56 AM IST