Bhopal: Day, night temperatures drop significantly in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Day and night temperature dropped significantly in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, according to metrological department. Day temperature dropped up to 7 degrees while night temperature dropped up to 6 degrees.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature 24.1 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.1 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.8 degrees.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 2 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.7 degrees.

Pachmarhi recorded drop of 6.6 degrees in day temperature that settled at 19 degrees Celsius. Betul recorded a drop of 6 degrees in day temperature and settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius.

Mandla recorded drop of 6.8 degrees in day temperature and settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius. A 5.6 degree-drop was recorded in day temperature in Umaria, Satna and Rewa while 5.5 degree-drop was recorded in day temperature in Damoh. Nowgong recorded drop of 6.1 degrees in day temperature and settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert has been issued for cold wave. Dhar and Sagar districts are likely to experience cold wave while cold day like condition is likely to prevail in Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, and Shajapur districts in next 24 hours. Moderate to intense fog is likely in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sidhi districts.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:47 PM IST