 Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

State govt to provide platform for talents: CM

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of playback singer and musician Darshan Raval captivated the audience in the city on Saturday evening.

Rawal, who made his mark in Bollywood with the song like Chogda from the film Love Yatri, presented his popular numbers, which left the audience spellbound.

Rawal met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and planted sampling with him. He said he would plant sapling on his every birthday. Chouhan informed him about State Youth Policy, has provision for fellowship for young artistes.

A special campaign will be launched in the state to search for talents. Arrangements will be made in association with Culture Department to provide them platform and guidance. Chouhan said that competitions would be held to provide opportunities to singers and dancers.

Read Also
Bhopal: Plan to recruit special forest guards for national parks on anvil
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify

Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops

Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops

Bhopal: Temperature to rise in next 2 days

Bhopal: Temperature to rise in next 2 days