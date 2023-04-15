Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of playback singer and musician Darshan Raval captivated the audience in the city on Saturday evening.

Rawal, who made his mark in Bollywood with the song like Chogda from the film Love Yatri, presented his popular numbers, which left the audience spellbound.

Rawal met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and planted sampling with him. He said he would plant sapling on his every birthday. Chouhan informed him about State Youth Policy, has provision for fellowship for young artistes.

A special campaign will be launched in the state to search for talents. Arrangements will be made in association with Culture Department to provide them platform and guidance. Chouhan said that competitions would be held to provide opportunities to singers and dancers.

