Bhopal: Danseuse V Anuradha Singh presents Bhajan, Ghazal, Thumri, Dadra, Sufi in Kathak

V Anuradha Singh | FP Photo

Follow us on

Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day event ‘Pratirang’ began with Kathak Ke Rang by V Anuradha Singh at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

Kaivalya Academy of Art and Culture organised the event in association with the directorate of culture.

Singh presented around 15 compositions of Ghungroo Vadan, Pure Kathak, Ghungroo Lykari, Bandish, Bhajan, Tarana, Dadra, Thumri, Holi, Ghazal and Sufi which left the audience spellbound.

It included Kabir’s ‘Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini…,’ Meera Bai’s ‘Aisi Lagi Lagan ….,’ ‘Yaad piya ki aaye thumri mein ghungroo ki lagi…,’ ‘ Rangi sari gulabi chunariya…,’ Amir Khusro's ‘Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini…’.

She presented a Jugalbandi with violin in which showcased the Kaliyamardan act of Lord Kirshna beautifully.

In pure Kathak, a wonderful performance of 21, 36, 45, 81 rounds in Uthan, Aamd, Paran, Farmaishi Lamchhad Bandis were presented in very fast rhythm by her.

She also presented dances on Ghazal ‘Ranjish hi sahi dil dil dukhane ke liye …,’ and ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo..,’ mesmerised the audience. The first day's event ended with the Bhajan of Goddess Sharda and Radha-Krishna.

A play ‘Vanmanush ka Panja,’ directed by Vibha Shrivastava will be staged on February 7 under the event.