Bhopal: Dams' sluice gates remain open for second consecutive day as rain lashes district

Kaliasot river on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sluice gates of Kaliasot and Bhadbhada dam remained opened on Monday, inundating low-lying colonies in Kolar belt. About 100 families have been told that they may have to shift if situation worsened. Alert has been sounded in whole of Kolar belt.

Additional chief secretary SN Mishra, engineer-in-chief Madan Singh Dabar of water resources department visited Damkheda in Kolar area to take stock of flood situation.

Collector Avinash Lawania has asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation to remain alert for any emergency situation. Former protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma also visited areas. On Sunday, 11 gates of Kaliasot dam and three gates of Bhadbhada were opened.

The water level in Kaliasot dam has reached 1653.54 feet against its full tank level of 1,659 feet. After rain water receded, water flow in dam has reduced. Due to this, 10 gates have been closed. Only three gates are open.

Due to heavy rain in Sehore district, the water level in Kolar dam increased. Its 4 gates were opened on Sunday. They remained open till Monday morning. About 50 % of state capital receives water from Kolar Dam. Its full tank level is 1516.40 feet.

The full tank level of Upper Lake is 1666.80 feet, which is full. All the 11 gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened on Saturday. After rain stopped, 9 gates have been closed. Two gates are still open. Bhaisakhedi area, adjacent to Upper Lake and areas along the water body remained inundated.

In 2020, as many as 150 slums were swept away in flood rendering 150 families homeless. About 50 families were shifted to Kajalikheda.