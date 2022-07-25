Mumbai: Masjid, Parel's roofless stations add to commuters' woes during rains | Sachin Haralkar

Platforms at Masjid Bunder and Parel stations have no roof which has added to the commuters' woes amid monsoon. Reportedly, platforms three and four at Masjid and platform one at Parel don't have a roof leaving passengers to deal with rain as they wait for trains.

A report in the Mid-day stated that the authorities will be fixing the problem soon. The report quoted Assistant Engineer Yogesh Chaturvedi as saying that the Railways have received regular complaints from commuters who get drenched in rain. He added the they have not been able to fix the roof due to less space at these platforms.

Chaturvedi further told that the structure will be fixed and made similar to that of CSMT. He further added that the big, long roof, Railways has planned to create, will cover expanse of the entire station providing relief to commuters during both monsoon and summer.