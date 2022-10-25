Bhopal: Cyclone Sitrang to delay onset of winter in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone Sitrang, which has hit West Bengal, will delay onset of winter in Madhya Pradesh as day temperature will remain above 30 degree Celsius at most places in the state. It is the first post-monsoon cyclone this year.

Meteorological department senior scientist Ved Pratap Singh said, “Winds were north easterly due to cyclonic storm. Night temperatures will start gradually decreasing from Wednesday with wind blowing from north-north-westerly direction.”

He further said, “This cyclone will delay winter season in MP. However, there will be no major impact in MP like heavy rainfall, which West Bengal is facing.”

According to department, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature 14 degrees Celsius, which was slightly below normal. Its maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius was 1.4 degrees above normal.

Indore recorded minimum temperature 16.4 degree Celsius, which was slightly above normal. It recorded a maximum temperature 31.6 degrees Celsius, which was almost one degree above normal. Rajgarh and Ujjain recorded day temperature 33.5 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Indian Ocean has a year-round cyclone season. The tropical cyclone season in northern Indian Ocean, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is quite unusual, with two peaks — one from April to June and the second from September to December. As 2022's first cyclone, Asani intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on May 8 but weakened quickly into a deep depression before landfall over Andhra Pradesh on May 11.

