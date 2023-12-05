Bhopal: Cybercrime Wing Mulling Over Insurance Cover For Fraud Victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cybercrime cell is mulling over collaborating with several private insurance companies to provide insurance cover to people who fall prey to cybercrimes.

According to the senior officials of the state cyber crime cell, the decision came following the rising graph of cybercrimes across the state. The figures disclosed by the state cyber wing revealed that frauds worth Rs 71.7 crore have taken place across the state in the past five years in 1,643 complaints registered at as many as 83 police stations.

The officials shed light on the type of insurance policies, which will possibly be rolled out for the cybercrime victims. As per their statements, the insurance cover will begin for victims who have lost a minimum of Rs 15,000 and the maximum cover for the victims will be provided at a loss of Rs 1 lakh. A total of four categorisations have been made under the same.

As per the first plan, the victim who applies for the Rs 15,000 plan will be required to pay Rs 375 per month plus tax to avail the cover. Similarly, the ones who choose the Rs 25,000 plan will have to pay Rs 500 per month, including taxes. The Rs 50,000 plan will include payment of Rs 750 per month and the tax applicable, while the final plan comprising a cover of Rs 1 lakh will carry a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 per month plus taxes.

As of now, the decision to roll out insurance policies for cybercrime victims has not been finalised, and thus, the officials who apprised Free Press of the same could not disclose the names of such companies. They added that currently, 10 such companies are in the pipeline, out of which they shall shortlist three to four such companies.

Pendency of cases high, insurance fruitful option: SP (State cyber cell)

Superintendent of police of state cyber crime cell Vaibhav Shrivastava said that the pendency of the cybercrime cases is quite high and it takes quite a long to resolve one case. He added that amid the chaos, rolling out insurance policies for victims is a fruitful option.