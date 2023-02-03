Bhopal: Cyber fraudsters booked for duping hospital employee of Rs 4.80 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local cyber crime branch has registered a case against unidentified online fraudsters for duping an employee of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) of Rs 4.80 lakh on pretext of online shopping, officials said on Friday.

As per officials, Manjusha Sinha (56) is posted in accounts section of BMHRC. She approached cyber crime cell on Thursday. Her daughter is pursuing graduation from a private college in Bhopal. As she wanted to purchase a laptop for her, she registered herself on an online shopping website.

She added that after registration, the website operators asked her to pay certain charges, which she paid in instalments. She thus paid Rs 4.80 lakh to the website operators.

However, the website operators did not give laptop to her. Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached cyber crime wing and lodged a complaint against unidentified people.

