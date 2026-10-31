Bhopal Cyber Fraud Alert: Woman Loses ₹90,000 While Returning Online Order, Other Victims Duped Of Up To ₹5.89 Lakh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters cheated a 33-year-old woman of Rs 90,000 by posing as customer care representatives while she was attempting to return an online purchase. Several other people across the city also lost lakhs of rupees in separate cyber fraud incidents. Police have registered cases and launched investigations.

According to reports, Priyanka Singh, residing in Patel Nagar, Piplani, had ordered some items online, which were delivered on October 25. When she attempted to return them the following day, her request failed. She then searched online for the company's customer care number.

An unidentified person contacted her shortly afterwards and asked whether she wanted to return the items. The fraudster sent her a link and instructed her to download it and enter the required details.

As soon as she downloaded the link, her mobile phone was hacked and the screen went black. When the phone became operational again, she received messages about Rs 90,000 being transferred from her bank account.

In other cases, victims from Piplani, Aishbagh, Ashoka Garden, Misrod, Bagsewania and Koh-e-Fiza reported losses ranging from Rs 37,000 to Rs 5.89 lakh.

The largest reported loss was Rs 5.89 lakh suffered by a youth under the Koh-e-Fiza police station.