Bhopal Cyber Fraud Alert Ahead Of Diwali As Fake Shopping Offers, Discount Links And QR Code Scams Drain Bank Accounts | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With people busy shopping for Karwa Chauth and Diwali, cybercriminals are exploiting the festive rush by luring customers with fake online offers, heavy discounts, gifts and cashback schemes on social media platforms.

Fraudsters are creating fake websites resembling those of reputed companies and circulating fraudulent links. Unsuspecting customers who click on these links or make payments through QR codes risk losing money from their bank accounts.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said cybercriminals often used fake websites to offer products at unusually low prices. People who mistake these platforms for genuine shopping websites end up losing their money.

In one case, Bajaria resident Krishna Gopal was cheated of Rs 97,177 after falling for an online earning scheme. Gopal came across an advertisement on social media on September 26 offering earnings through a seller account.

A man identifying himself as Ravi Kumar Soni promised to help him create an account with an online company and offered a commission of Rs 20,000 for every Rs 1 lakh in business.

Trusting the offer, Gopal transferred Rs 97,177 using QR codes provided by the suspect. He had arranged the money by pawning his mother's jewellery. When he later demanded a refund, the suspect stopped answering his calls.

In another case, a 31-year-old Habibganj resident, Jageshwar, lost Rs 31,599 while placing an online shopping order. After he made the payment through a QR code provided by the seller, the website became inaccessible and the amount was debited from his account.

Cyber Crime Branch officials have advised people to shop only through trusted websites, verify website addresses and avoid clicking on unverified social media links.

People should also be wary of refund scams involving screen-sharing applications and should keep payment receipts and transaction screenshots.