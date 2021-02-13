Bhopal: Cyber cell busts gang of share trading fraudsters

Bhopal: The cyber cell has arrested a gang that used to dupe persons who invest money in trading in share markets. The accused have, so far, cheated their victims of over Rs 1 crore.

A complaint was filed with the police by an army man who was duped of Rs 2 lakh. The number of victims in the case is yet to be confirmed by the police. According to police, the accused used to run a call centre where girls were hired to speak to men. The girls would lure the victims promising hefty returns on investment in their firm. They told the victims to invest in The Global SNS, their firm, after which they would get handsome returns.

However, they would later tell the victims that they had suffered a loss in investment and, after that they would again ask for money for recovering the previous amount. Later, they would change their contact numbers and the victims who were mostly residents from out of Madhya Pradesh would fail to approach them.

The cyber cell said the accused had hired nearly 18 girls to lure their customers. They would get Rs 5,000 in a month. The prime accused, Abhishek Gaur, owned the firm, The Global SNS, while his associates, including Pawan Kumar Ahirwar, Vishal Singh Solanki and Manish Raghuvanshi, would manage the office and hire the tele-calling girls.

The cops have also recovered laptops, computers, 36 mobile handsets, 38 SIM cards and 16 ATM cards. Their bank transaction details available with the police reveal they have, so far, carried out transactions of over Rs 1 crore. The police are yet to approach the other victims.