Bhopal: Curly Tales puts state’s tourism on world stage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) Food and Lifestyle Channel, Curly Tales, has introduced state's tourism to the world through a new and exclusive show, MP ki Galiyon Mein, MP ki Kahaniyan.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, and Managing Director of Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said that there would be 10 episodes in the digital media series, which will go live on Facebook and YouTube pages of Curly Tales.

“Through this series, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is trying to showcase state as a destination where tourists can enjoy many unique things at one place. Be it 5,000 years old culture, delicious food or heritage or any other mind-blowing experience. It will be an exclusive and exciting show of Curly Tales for all the tourists,” Shukla added.

In every episode of this series, history, culture, food, hidden tales, tourist destinations and other interesting information of a particular district of the state will be introduced.

The first episode of the series is, Ratlam ki Galiyan, which was streamed on Friday. Ratlam’s famous kesar chai and 15 types of foods including pani puri, palak pakoda, Ratlami sev were showcased.

The second episode will be centered on Gwalior on May 24. The third episode will streamed be on May 27, where viewers will be able to explore the rich history of Ujjain, he said.

Similarly, Bhopal’s special episode will be on May 30, June 3 and 7. Pachmarhi’s episode will be streamed on June 10, Jabalpur on June 14 and 17. The last episode will be streamed on Jhabua on June 21.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:19 PM IST