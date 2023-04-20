Bhopal: Cuber crook who duped jeweller Of Rs 5.2lakh held from Rajasthan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber headquarter police have arrested a cyber fraud accused from Rajasthan, who had cheated a jeweller posing as an income tax officer, said the police here on Thursday. The accused was arrested within 72 hours of the crime. ADG cyber Yogesh Choudhary told Free Press that a complaint was filed by a famous jeweller of the city that an ‘income tax officer’ had taken the amount of Rs 5.20 lakh from him.

The police registered the case and during the investigations it came to fore that a Rajasthan-based man Suresh Kumar, a resident of Pali , was involved in cheating people. The ADG informed that as many as 62 cases are registered against the accused in different police stations of the country. The accused had even cheated a former minister, collector and senior officers through his skills.

Recently he was released from the jail and after coming out, he again started with his fraudulent activities and posing as a government official took Rs 5.20 lakh from the jeweller.

The police have arrested the accused from Rajasthan and have seized Rs 1 lakh cash, mobile, SIM card and other electronic gadgets

Modus operandi...............

Informing about the accused's modus operandi, the police said that the accused would first search on Google and find out about the IT raids conducted in the past. He then gathered the information of the raids and then called the office of the income tax and took the phone number of the officers and also his name. He then called the concern person and based on the information he threatened him and extorted the money.