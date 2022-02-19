Bhopal: Crocodile count begins in city, over 15 spotted on first day

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, counting of crocodiles began in Kaliasot and Kerwa dams here on Saturday. On the first day, over 15 crocodiles were spotted and documented by the team members, said an official of forest department.

This exercise is being conducted by teams of forest department and Bhopal Birds group. As many as 8 teams have been constituted for the purpose that were divided to cover spots near Kerwa and Kaliasot dams, said SDO (forest, Bhopal) RS Bhadauria.

He said that all teams were given training before start of counting exercise. ìWe all sighted crocodiles resting around Kaliasot and Kerwa dams. It is for the first time that counting exercise has begun. Special training was given to forest field workers and members of NGO,î said Bhadauria.

Counting will continue on Sunday as well, he added. DFO, Bhopal, Alok Pathak said that training was given by experts that included retired forest officer Rishikesh Sharma and scientist Dr Pratyush Mahapatra from Zoological Survey of India, Jabalpur.

Team members were informed about precautions to be taken during counting besides elaborating on nature of reptiles.

