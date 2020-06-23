Bhopal: Criminal with 36 cases arrested for demanding Rs 50,000

A criminal was arrested by Habibganj police when he had gone to extort money from a builder at his house. The accused had pointed a gun at the builder and demanded Rs 50,000 from him.

Police said builder Chandu Sharma lives in Arera Colony and was strolling around his house on Sunday morning when accused Vikky Wahid arrived and took out a gun. The accused said if he did not hand him over Rs 50,000, he will kill him.

Frightened, Sharma ran towards his house and Wahid followed him. After reaching home, Sharma locked himself inside but Wahid while hurling abuses from outside kept hitting his door.

As Sharma opened the door, he entered and started abusing all his family members.

His wife Neeni Sharma then informed neighbours. One of their neighbours Anees Qureshi intervened after which Wahid fled. However, he had threatened that he will not spare anyone if they did not give him money.

On receiving information, Habibganj police started a manhunt to arrest him. He was found near Shahpura mosque on Monday. He has 36 serious cases registered against him in different police stations.