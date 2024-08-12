Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Engineer Held Captive, Assaulted At Cement Plant; Fruit Trader Duped Of ₹83L

Engineer held captive at cement plant, thrashed; accused held | Representational Image

An engineer employed at a private enterprise in Ratibad was allegedly abducted by the plant supervisor and his accomplices on Saturday. The accused thrashed him by holding him captive at the plant, following which an FIR was lodged against them on Sunday, and the accused were arrested on Monday.

According to Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma, complainant Ashish Ahirwar (30), a native of Damoh, stays in Goragaon area of Ratibad, and is employed at a cement mixture plant as quality engineer.

Since past few days, plant supervisor Pratap was receiving complaint about substandard cement being manufactured at the plant and told about this to project engineer Tungal Singh Chouhan. The duo went to Ashish and complained about the poor quality of cement on Saturday but an argument ensued between them.

Following this, Pratap and Tungal allegedly locked him inside a room at the plant. After some time, the duo allegedly assaulted him and took him to Chunabhatti police station. Ashish was questioned by the cops over there and was released. On Sunday, Ashish approached Ratibad police station with a complaint. The police arrested accused on Monday.

Fruit Trader Duped Of Rs 83L, Mumbai Merchant Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s fruit trader was allegedly duped of Rs 83 lakh by a Mumbai-based merchant, police said, adding that a case was registered against the accused on Monday. A police team will leave for Mumbai soon to arrest the accused, they said.

According to Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey, complainant Zainul Aafdeen (54), a resident of Jehangirabad area and a fruit trader, approached police on Monday, stating that he often visited Mumbai for work, where he befriended another trader named Danish Khan, a resident of Navi Mumbai.

The duo used to talk to each other over phone regularly. Danish had told Zainul earlier to supply fruits costing Rs 1.4 crore to him in Mumbai, which would sell well and both of them would earn profit. Zainul agreed, and sent the fruits to him in February this year.

However, Danish paid only Rs 21.5 lakh to him. When Zainul asked for the remaining amount, Danish avoided the topic. A few days ago, when Zainul went to Mumbai and met Danish, asking him for money, Danish grew furious and allegedly assaulted him. Zainul returned to Bhopal and lodged a police complaint on Monday.