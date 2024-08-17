Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Class 12 Student Raped By Classmate At Her House, Minor Detained; Girl Kills Self After Failing In Exam | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl studying at a private school in the city was allegedly raped her classmate at her house in the city in February 2024, the police said. After the girl’s friends came to know about the incident, they encouraged her to lodge a police complaint on Saturday, after which the accused was detained. According to investigating officer at Misrod police station Ramesh Singh, the girl is a student of Class 12.

One of her classmates, who is a minor too, had been threatening to kill her father since a long time, and used to force her to talk to him over the phone. On February 24 this year, the accused allegedly barged in the house of the girl when she was alone, and raped her. He continued to intimidate her over the phone calls.

Later, on Friday, the girl’s friends came to know about the incident and told her kin, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint. The accused boy fled after learning about that a case had been registered against him. The police, however, managed to swoop down on him and detained him.

Girl Who Failed In Class 10 Exam Kills Self

Girl Who Failed In Class 10 Exam Kills Self | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl, who had failed in Class 10 exams this year and was preparing to take the exam next year, allegedly committed suicide at her house in Ratibad on Friday late night. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

A probe is underway. Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma told Free Press that deceased Bhuri Jamra was a resident of Kekadiya village. Her kin told the police that she had failed in Class 10 examinations this year and was suffering from depression since then.

According to Bhuri’s mother, when she went to Bhuri’s room to wake her up on Saturday morning, she found her hanging from the ceiling of the room. The police were called, who rushed to the scene and began probing the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.