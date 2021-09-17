Bhopal: Crime rate has decreased in state, states SCRB

Bhopal: The State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) on Friday said that number of crimes committed in Madhya Pradesh is less compared to other states. The SCRB cited data released by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) and stated that the state recorded 338 crime cases in a year per 1 lakh of population.

Additional Director General of Police (SCRB) Chanchal Shekhar said that the crime rate in the state has lessened as MP is at fifth position in terms of crimes. Also, the state registered downfall in crime against women as compared to data of 2019.

The numbers of crime against SC community was 6,899 in 2020. The agencies made extra efforts to ensure charge sheet rate was 99.3 per cent in these cases, he said. He placed other data to indicate that state’s crime rate has decreased.

