Bhopal: Man set ablaze for 'affair' with married woman dies  

BHOPAL/SAGAR: Family members of a married woman allegedly set a man on fire on suspicion of having a relationship with her, said police. The incident took place around 01:30 am on Thursday at Semra Leharia village in Bundelkhand region.

The victim, Rahul Yadav, 25, succumbed to his burns on Friday morning while undergoing treatment. In the incident, the woman with whom Yadav had an alleged affair, also sustained burns. The woman in her statement said Yadav first set her ablaze and then ended his life. ASP Vikram Singh Raghuvanshi said the police have booked woman’s father, uncle, brother and cousin on murder charges. All the accused have been arrested, he said. Yadav of Semra Leharia village under Naryawali PS, was allegedly in a relationship with a 25-year-old married woman of his village. He had gone to meet the woman at her residence when the incident occurred. The woman also suffered burns, said police.

The woman in her statements told police that Yadav had tried to set her ablaze before setting himself on fire. The woman, who got married a few months ago, was visiting her parents for Rakshabandhan. On Thursday night, Yadav went to meet around 01:30 am. Later he was found lying near the woman’s house with burn injuries.Hearing his screams, an onlooker Dinesh Raikwar rushed to him and informed Dial-100. Raikwar also alerted other villagers about the incident. Police said Yadav was rushed to a hospital by Dial-100 team, He succumbed to his burns in the wee hours of Friday. The family members of the deceased staged a chakka jam in front of Naryawali police station on Friday demanding strict action against the accused. Raghuvanshi said the woman in her statement alleged that Yadav tried to burn her. But, the victim’s family alleged that the accused subjected the woman to burn injuries and then mounted pressure on her to frame the deceased.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:05 PM IST