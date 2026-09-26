Bhopal Crime: College Student Allegedly Raped By School Friend, Private Videos Circulated Online | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped by her school friend under Bilkhiriya police station limits for a year. The accused also later shared videos of the act on social media after she distanced herself from him. The accused threatened to kill the girl and her brother when confronted.

According to reports, the girl had become friends with the youth while they were studying together at school. Their friendship later developed into a close relationship, following which the accused allegedly began sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

He recorded videos of the young girl without her consent and when she started distancing herself from him, he circulated the videos on social media.

The girl's brother came to know about the videos and objected, following which the accused threatened to kill both the victim and her brother.

Following the threats, the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections, including rape, the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.

The accused, who is also a college student, has been arrested and is being questioned further, police officials said.