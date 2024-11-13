 Bhopal: Crime Branch Rescues Bajaria Man From 6-Hr Digital Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Crime Branch Rescues Bajaria Man From 6-Hr Digital Arrest

Bhopal: Crime Branch Rescues Bajaria Man From 6-Hr Digital Arrest

Cyber crook was demanding Rs 3.5L from telecom engineer

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch rescued a telecom engineer from six-hour digital arrest in Bajaria area of Bhopal, said officials on Wednesday. The cyber criminals were demanding Rs 3.5 lakh from him. However, their plan went kaput due to swift police action.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the victim telecom engineer (38) lived in Bajaria along with his family.

On Tuesday evening, around 5 pm, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller identified himself as a senior police official. He told the victim that his Aadhar card was linked to several mobile phone numbers used in serious cases of crime.

Read Also
Air Quality Dips To 348 Post Dev Uthani Gyaras In Bhopal
article-image

The caller then asked the victim to connect with him on Skype, and kept him under digital arrest for over six hours. During this, the victim secluded himself inside his room, and the accused started collecting his personal details. He demanded Rs 3.5 lakh to let him go scot-free.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits

Suspecting something fishy, one of victim s family members informed the police and the crime branch. The crime branch team, led by Additional DCP Chouhan, rushed to the spot and rescued the man from the clutches of the accused. The accused disconnected the call thereafter.

Chouhan talks with victim

Additional DCP Chouhan, after rescuing the victim told him that the cyber cell had registered a police complaint. He further told him that the cyber wing would arrest the accused soon.

32 Digital arrest cases in Bhopal in 2024

According to statistics provided by district cyber crime cell, 32 instances of digital arrests have been reported so far this year. As per the data, the Bhopalites have ended up losing as much as Rs 2.5 crore to cyber crooks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Death Of Labourer In Soap Factory Raises Questions Over Its functioning In MP's Sagar

Death Of Labourer In Soap Factory Raises Questions Over Its functioning In MP's Sagar

Bhopal: Crime Branch Rescues Bajaria Man From 6-Hr Digital Arrest

Bhopal: Crime Branch Rescues Bajaria Man From 6-Hr Digital Arrest

Budhni, Vijaypur Bypolls Held Amid Brawls, Fake Voting Claims

Budhni, Vijaypur Bypolls Held Amid Brawls, Fake Voting Claims

Air Quality Dips To 348 Post Dev Uthani Gyaras In Bhopal

Air Quality Dips To 348 Post Dev Uthani Gyaras In Bhopal

Learn From Politicians Who Never Give Up Fighting Polls, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Learn From Politicians Who Never Give Up Fighting Polls, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav