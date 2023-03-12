e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Crime branch registers case against Congress twitter handler

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch, Bhopal has registered a case against Congress’s twitter handler on the complaint of BJP leaders. The BJP leaders alleged that the Congress have tried to defame the BJP leader through its post, the official said here on Saturday. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath termed it as an attack on freedom of speech.

News was published in a daily in which it was alleged that one of the BJP MLAs and former minister has gone to Goa. While staying in Goa, he had called two call girls. When the girls asked money for their service, the MLA stated that he had already given the amount to the broker.

On this, the two girls had dispute with the MLA and the girls allegedly beat up the MLA. Later, the hotel staff intervened and paid the amount.

The Congress’s twitter handler wrote a tweet on the issue with the news published. On this, the BJP leaders reached the police station and filed a complaint.

ACP Shivpal Kushwaha told Free Press that the police have registered a case against the handler and have begun investigation.

Ex-CM Kamal Nath through his tweet said, ‘The BJP had filed the complaint against Congress’s social media cell on the post which was published in a newspaper. The BJP have lost its credibility among the people and now trying to suppress the freedom of expression, but I wanted to make it clear that the Congress party will keep on fighting against misuse of power’.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

