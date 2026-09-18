Bhopal Crime Branch Busts Illegal Knife-Making Unit, Seizes 12 Large Knives, Blades And Machinery | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch on Thursday busted an illegal knife manufacturing unit and arrested a 40-year-old man who was manufacturing and selling large knives from a shop in the Talaiya area.

Police also seized a large quantity of knives, blades and machinery used for manufacturing and sharpening them.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a team led by SI Irshad Ansari received information that the operator of a knife shop near Band Master Tiraha in Budhwara, Talaiya, was manufacturing and selling sharp-edged knives, which can be used in criminal activities.

The team raided the shop and arrested its operator, Rafat Ali, a resident of Aishbagh.

The police seized 12 large sharp-edged iron knives, six unsharpened blades fitted with handles and seven other blades.

The seized equipment included a large fixed grinder, sharpening machine, drill machine, cutter, hammer, anvil, hand grinder, two electric motors, chisels, saws and pliers. Police also seized 50 rivets and fibre and plastic material used for knife handles.

A case was registered under the Arms Act as the shop owner failed to produce any license or documents for selling the sharp- edged weapons.