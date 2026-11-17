Bhopal Crime Branch Arrests Woman Engineer, BPharma Graduate With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.50 Lakh, UP Supply Link Exposed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh connection to the MD drug supply network in Bhopal has come to light after the Crime Branch arrested a 38-year-old engineering graduate woman and her 37-year-old associate for allegedly bringing MD drugs from Ghazipur to sell in the city.

Police recovered 14.19 grams of MD drugs, worth approximately Rs 1.50 lakh, from the woman. The woman holds an engineering degree while her associate is a BPharma graduate.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said on Monday night police received information that a woman would arrive near a liquor shop in MP Nagar Zone-2 to sell MD drugs.

A team reached the spot and detained the suspect, identified as Shraddha Chaukikar (38), a resident of Railway Colony in Chhindwara. During a search, a woman constable recovered a polythene packet containing 14.19 grams of MD from her jacket pocket.

During interrogation, Shraddha revealed that she had been living in Bhopal for the past 10 years and had travelled to Uttar Pradesh with her associate, Rajendra Rai, two days earlier. The duo procured the drugs in Ghazipur and returned to Bhopal to supply them to local customers.

Acting on her information, another Crime Branch team arrested Rajendra Rai (37), from Saket Nagar. Police are examining the suspects' mobile phones, call records and chats to identify their suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and their clients in Bhopal.

A case has been registered against both suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the entire supply network.

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