Bhopal: Crime branch arrest burglars wearing police uniform

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested two burglars wearing police uniform to commit crime on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the city, an official said.

The police that they had received a tipoff that two people wearing police uniforms were sneaking into one of the vacant houses situated in the BHEL locality of the city.

Acting on the tip off, the crime branch team reached the spot and asked them about their identity card. But they were unable to produce it following which the police arrested them.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Juber Mansuri (37), a resident of Kalyan Nagar and Subhamb Athaya (28), a resident of slum locality, MP Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar said that they were habitual thieves.

“They used to conduct recee of the vacant houses. One day, they conducted a robbery into the house of an inspector, Dayashankar Waghmare posted in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and since then they started wearing the uniform”, he said.

The accused also used to keep a fake toy pistol to pose as genuine policemen.

“Juber’s younger brother, Shahrukh is a part of the gang. The two accused used to open the door and bring out the valuables from the house. After that Shahrukh brings an auto rickshaw to transport the items”, the DCP added.

The police further said that they were involved in more than 12 burglary cases. They used to sell the household items in their locality posing as ‘second hand’ traders. They also used to sell the items in Indore so that they could not get into the eyes of Bhopal police.

Read Also Bhopal: Candidate roamed barefooted for eight years for a pledge on poll win