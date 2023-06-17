 Bhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20

Bhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20

The matches will be of 90 overs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cricket tournament for girls and boys to be organised by Bhopal Division Cricket Association will begin on June 20.

Association secretary Rajat Mohan Verma said two-day cricket competition for boys’ category would be organised at Old Campion Ground and Bab E Ali Stadium on June 20. The matches will be of 90 overs.

For girls, one-day cricket competition will be organised on June 20 on Ankur Cricket Ground. The matches will be played in 50 overs. The clubs and players registered with Bhopal Division Cricket Association will be able to participate.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM To Flag Off 2 Vande Bharat Express Trains
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20

Bhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20

Bhopal: Elephants’ Herd Returns To Chhattisgarh, Officials On Toes

Bhopal: Elephants’ Herd Returns To Chhattisgarh, Officials On Toes

Bhopal: Two Held For Committing Thefts At Deserted Houses

Bhopal: Two Held For Committing Thefts At Deserted Houses

Writing Tools: Grammarians grumble about amidst, amongst; they prefer among, amid

Writing Tools: Grammarians grumble about amidst, amongst; they prefer among, amid

MP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi...

MP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi...