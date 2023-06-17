Bhopal: Cricket Tourney To Begin On June 20

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cricket tournament for girls and boys to be organised by Bhopal Division Cricket Association will begin on June 20.

Association secretary Rajat Mohan Verma said two-day cricket competition for boys’ category would be organised at Old Campion Ground and Bab E Ali Stadium on June 20. The matches will be of 90 overs.

For girls, one-day cricket competition will be organised on June 20 on Ankur Cricket Ground. The matches will be played in 50 overs. The clubs and players registered with Bhopal Division Cricket Association will be able to participate.

