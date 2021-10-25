Bhopal: Cricket lovers offer chaadar for India’s win in match

Bhopal: The cricket lovers on Sunday offered chaadar on 200-year-old dargah of Maskin Shah and Garib Shah in state capital seeking blessings for India’s victory in Indo-Pakistan cricket match in T20 World Cup 2021. They carried photograph of cricketer Rohit Sharma at dargah.

Apparently, Hindu and Muslim fans are praying for India’s victory in Indo-Pakistan match. Big screens were set up at different places here for people to watch the match live.

Fans said they want Indian team to perform well and want India to lift the T 20 World Cup trophy. "It is going to be a good match. We hope India wins the match. The team that will bat first will have advantage in the game. If we score massive total, we have better chances to win game," a cricket fan said.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:28 AM IST