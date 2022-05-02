Bhopal: Crescent not sighted, Eid on May 3, market flooded with buyers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, after meeting of Royyat-e-Hilal Committee, on Sunday announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3.

Royyat-e-Hilal Committee comprises senior clerics including Nayab Shahar Qazi Syed Babar, Mufti Mohd Abul Kalam Qasmi, Mufti Jasim Dad and Mufti Rais, who confirmed that crescent, was not sighted on Sunday. The meeting of committee was held at Moti Masjid in the old city. The committee members got it confirmed from various other places as well that moon was not sighted anywhere.

Members of Dawoodi Bohra community will celebrate the Eid on May 2. Meanwhile, Muslims in large numbers thronged the market for last minute shopping. Markets in the old city area remained open whole night in last one week. Shops located in Hamidia Road, Ibrahimpura, Budhwara, Itwara, Jumerati, Jehangirabad, Qazi camp remained flooded with buyers.

A shop owner from Ibrahimpura, Samir said that it was after a gap of two years that the market has seen people on buying spree. Cloth market, dry fruit shops, shoes and cosmetic shops remained highly flooded with buyers. Zakat (charity) is another important part of the holy month of Ramzan. Muslims distribute food, clothes and cash to the needy.

