 Bhopal: Crane Collapses At 35-Ft Height, Corporator, Uncle Among Three Injured
Corporator Jitendra Singh Rajput blames BMC for poor maintenance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three including a corporator and his uncle were injured as Bhopal Municipal Corporationís hydraulic crane broke down at the height of 35 feet. The incident occurred when they were garlanding the statue of Maharana Pratap in MP Nagar on Maharana Pratap Jyanti on Sunday. All the three have been hospitalised. Congreess corporator Jitendra Singh Rajput sustained fracture while his uncle received injury in ribs.

On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, people had assembled at Jyoti Talkies Square at the statue of Maharana Pratap to offer floral tributes.

At the function, Congress corporator Jitendra Singh Rajput from ward number 66 of Bhopal used crane with his colleagues to reach the statue for garlanding but it broke. As a result, corporator and others fell down.

This caused commotion in the area. The three injured persons were taken to the hospital immediately.

'It is a major BMC lapse. We were three persons in crane, which broke at the height of 35 feet. My leg is fractured while my uncle Rishi Singh Rajput sustained rib injuries. Another boy has been sent for CT scan,' Corporator Jitendra Singh Rajput who is in hospital told Free Press.

'Such kinds of machines are generally used for electricity repair. It is very dangerous. If employees fall down from such height, it can prove lethal,' he added.

