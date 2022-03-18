Bhopal: CPA building handed over to PWD after merger

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-storey building of the Capital Project Administration (CPA), Bittan Market, has been transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD), according to state government officials. The approval has been given for merger (trifurcation) at administrative level.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on August 20,2021, had abolished with immediate effect the Capital Project Administration (CPA), a body created for planned development, beautification and conservation of the environment in Bhopal, following the condition of roads after rains.

A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) General Administration Department (GAD) has been constituted to look into transfer of officials according to their seniority and their responsibility after trifurcation of CPA.

The other members of the committee include principal secretary (forest), Principal Secretary (PS) Bhopal gas tragedy and rehabilitation, principal secretary finance, PS PWD, PS UAD.

Besides, construction division -1 and 2; electrical Engineering, building control Vidhan Sabha, Gas Relief (division -1) has also been handed over to PWD with officials except those who were on deputation, budget, work and other things as it is. Similarly, property, officials, work, and budget have been transferred to the forest department.

CPA, which was established in 1960, has been trifurcated and now handed over to Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

