Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:15 PM IST

Bhopal: CoWin mentions teens' age as 15-17 yrs, state government says it is 15-18 yrs

As a result, teen vaccination tally furnished by CoWIN and Madhya Pradesh government do not match and has created confusion.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The CoWin web portal run by union ministry of health counts teenagersí age from 15 to 17 years while state government counts it from 15 to 18 years.

As a result, teen vaccination tally furnished by CoWIN and Madhya Pradesh government do not match and has created confusion.

According to CoWin, the number of teenagers vaccinated stood at 7,27,729 in the state at 3.27 pm on Monday while state government claimed to have jabbed 6,98,428 teenagers by 5 pm.

States and Union Territories have been asked to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queues and different vaccination teams for this age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The vaccination of people in the age group of 15-18 against Covid-19 began on Monday. The process to inoculate them has commenced amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infection, particularly in densely populated cities, fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
