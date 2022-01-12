Bhopal Covid Uptick: Revised guidelines issued to collectors, CMHOs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Revised guidelines have been issued to all the collectors and chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) in the state regarding the discharge of Covid patients. They are based on the guidelines received from the Union Health Ministry, said an official statement.

Health Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade said revised discharge policy has been prepared in compliance with the revised management for Covid-19, protocols, home isolation guideline and Covid-19 strategy. Also, it had been decided that Covid patients with moderate symptoms should be admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 health centre.

The patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19 will remain in home isolation, who will be monitored regularly. The patient will be discharged on the 7th day after being found positive and it will also be ensured that patient does not have persistent fever in last 3 days. Covid test will not be required before discharge, as per the guidelines.

A Covid-19 patient who shows signs of improvement, his oxygen saturation is 93 per cent on 3 consecutive days and oxygen support is not required and also, if there is any comorbidity but there is no complication due to it, in that case such patients can be discharged. Testing for Covid-19 will not be required before discharge.

For patients who do not show improvement, they will be discharged only if clinical symptoms improve, continuous oxygen saturation is maintained for 3 days without oxygen support, and there is no complication in co-morbidity.

Criteria for discharge of critical Covid-19 patients, including HIV patients, transplant therapy and cancer patients who are immune-compromised, will depend on the clinical recovery of the patient and the treating physician.

After discharge, all Covid-19 patients will monitor their health for the next 7 days and will wear masks. After discharge, if the patient develops symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and these symptoms persist, in such a situation, the patient should immediately contact the doctor and seek clinical guidance.

The patient can contact the helpline of Covid-19 Control Center in the district.

