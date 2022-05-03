Bhopal: Covid restriction-free Eid for Muslims after two years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslim community in the city is all set to celebrate pandemic restriction-free Eid on Tuesday. For past two years, the celebrations were severely hit due to Covid pandemic. There was a ban on mass gatherings and so Eid prayers had to be offered at home. Markets were shut and so there was no question of shopping. Guests were not welcomed and greeting others with a hug was ruled out.

Now, that all the restrictions have been lifted, joy and bonhomie are in the air. Registrar, MP Homoeopathy Council, Dr Ayesha Ali, said that this would be a really happy Eid, which she would celebrate in the traditional way, hugs included. ìWe have been preparing dishes for the past four days. New dresses have been bought for everyone in the family,î she said.

Social activist Javed Baig said that he was expecting large number of his Hindu and Muslim friends to visit home. ìFor two years, we were reluctant to invite people and they were reluctant to come. Now, everything is fine,î he said. The Eid spread at his home will be rich, this year. ìThere will be kebabs, aloo-tikki, chhole bhature, dahi vadas and much more,î he said. Javed said that after a gap of two years, they have done shopping to their heartís content.

Architect SM Hussain said he would visit Idgah at 7 am after relishing traditional sheer khurma. ìI will take different routes to and from Idgah so that I can give alms to more number of mendicants,î he said. Hussain said that he had invited friends and relatives to his house.

Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan is happy that he will join special Eid namaz at a mosque. ìThis time, all customs will be followed,î he said. Khan will visit his in-laws on Eid after a gap of two years.

Arts teacher Huma Khan said her colleagues promised to visit her home on Eid. I have already bought a new dress for myself, she said.

