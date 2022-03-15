Bhopal: Covid period power bills worth Rs 6,400 cr of 88L domestic consumers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced in the House that electricity bills worth Rs 6,400 crore of 88 lakh domestic consumers, who couldn’t pay bills during Covid period due to financial constraint, would be waived.

He said 48 lakh consumers who had paid the bills- Rs 189 crore under Samadhan scheme would have their further bills adjusted against the amount deposited.

He also announced that henceforth physical test would carry 50% marks in police recruitment. Technology would be used in physical test to ensure complete transparency. The announcements were made during speech on Vote of Thanks on Governor’s address on Monday.

The CM’s announcement on power bills waiver for Corona period was welcomed with thumping of tables and slogans -- Bharat Mata ki Jai and Dharti Putra Kisan -- raised by the ruling party members. Opposition members too thanked the CM.

CM said that after announcing waiver of farmers’ loan up to Rs 2 lakh, the then Kamal Nath government placed several riders to bring down the amount of loans to be waived from Rs 48,000 crore to Rs 9000 crore. “However, that too was not honoured in practice,” he added

He said, “Many farmers turned defaulters as they relied on the then government’s promise and didn’t repay the loans. Given the interest on their loans they are harassed a lot.”

Hence, the state government has decided to pay the interest on loans of farmers who turned defaulters after relying on the promise of the then government.

On power bill waiver, the CM said that during his visits to various localities, people requested him that they were facing difficulties in paying the bills due to Covid-19 (induced financial constraints). Hence, he said, the government decided to waive power bills. There would be no realisation of bills from them.

He said that the government was giving Rs 21,000 crore power subsidy this year.

He said while the poor were getting 6 kg of foodgrain and none of the poor would remain without house. As per 2011 list 30 lakh people were supposed to get houses. As many as 23 lakh houses have been completed. The rest would be completed by end of the year. Under Awas Plus 27 lakh more would get houses.

“I say with commitment that none of the poor in Madhya Pradesh will be without a house”, he added.

A provision of Rs 10,000 crore was made for these houses.

Referring to the government’s farmers welfare schemes, he said the government deposited Rs 1,72,000 lakh crore in farmers bank accounts in the last two years.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

-Ladli Laxmi Scheme 2 to be launched. Girls under scheme to be provided free higher education

-Sambal scheme to be redesigned

-Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan scheme to be launched

-Families within a joint poor family to be given plot for house

-Land freed from possession of Mafia to be given to poor for construction of houses. As much as 21,000 acre freed so far.

-Rs 100 crore special fund for women under Mahila Udyam Shakti scheme

-OBC reservation in recruitment up to 27% except those cases in which court has granted a stay

-Panchayat elections to be held with provision of OBC reservation.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:40 AM IST