Bhopal: Court issues notice to ex-ACS Julania's wife over illegal bungalow construction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions court here on Monday issued a notice to Anita Julania, wife of former additional chief secretary (ACS) Radhey Shyam Julania, for alleged illegal building construction in Berkhedi Khurd village known for tiger movement. She has been charged with setting aside building permission granted by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ravindra Jain, the complainant, moved an application in the district court under Section 307-5 of Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. The court had called Anita Julania on June 23, 2022, to present her side.

Complainant Ravindra Jain said, Ex-ACS Radhey Shyam Julania has a plot of 10,000 square feet and BMC had granted permission for construction in 600 square feet due to tiger movement but he got bungalow constructed on 6,000 square feet. It is a gross violation of building permission. I first informed BMC administration, which did not take action. Then, I approached court, which issued a notice to Julania.

When contacted, former ACS Radhey Shyam Julania told Free Press that he had filed two defamation cases (civil and criminal) against Ravindra Jain for publishing news against him when I was posted in New Delhi. It is his tactic to mount pressure on me to withdraw defamation cases but I will not do it, he added.

Secondly, I got my house constructed as per rules and regulation and if court has issued notice, I will face but till today, I have not received any court notice. But before the court notice is received, if anyone circulates in media that notice has been issued, it shows oneís ill-intention, Julania said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:19 AM IST