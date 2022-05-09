Indore: ​​Woman killed, son injured after being hit by city bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A woman was killed after she was hit by a city bus in Khajrana area, police said on Monday. She was returning home with her son when the accident happened. The police registered a case against the driver of the city bus and started a search for him.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Kanija Fatima​ (​55​)​, a resident of Daulat Bagh in Khajrana. She along with her son Faim had gone shopping​ and were returning home when a city bus hit their scooter due to which the woman fell on the road and her head came under the rear wheel of the bus.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment. Her son Faim also received injuries in the accident. Police said that CCTV footages of the area are being checked to know the exact circumstances ​leading to the accident.​

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:48 PM IST