Bhopal: Couple Returning From Kubereshwar Dham Meets With Accident, Man Dies

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pick-up vehicle rushing at a high speed rammed into a bike-borne married couple, who was on their way to Bhopal after visiting Kubereshwar Dham temple of Sehore on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The man died on the way to hospital, his wife is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased Virendra Kushwaha (30), was a resident of Gautam Buddha colony in Kolar. Kushwaha and his wife had gone to visit Kubereshwar Dham temple and the Chintaman Ganesh temple located in Sehore on Tuesday. Later in the evening while on their way home, a pick-up vehicle rushing at a high speed rammed into them from behind near the Jhagariya village.

The collision was so intense that Kushwaha and his bike got stuck to the bottom of the pick-up vehicle, while his wife was thrown several metres away. The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Locals rushed to the spot and took the couple to a nearby hospital.

Kushwaha was, however, declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors, while his wife is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case against the errant driver, and have launched a manhunt to nab him.