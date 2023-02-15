Bhopal: Corrupt Mittal is yet to be removed from SEAC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corrupt professor of Maulana Azad Institute of Technology (MANIT) Alok Mittal is yet to be removed from the MP government’s state expert appraisal committee (SEAC). The special establishment police (SEP) of Lokayukta caught Mittal while he was taking a bribe.

Similarly, the management of MANIT is yet to take any action against Mittal.

SPE caught Mittal on January 16 when he was taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh. Mittal demanded Rs 7 lakh from the director of a medical firm, Pramila Richhariya, through her consultant, Gopikrishna Mishra.

Mittal demanded the money for making a report on installing a medical waste plant in Shivpuri. Mittal is an expert in chemistry.

Mittal sought the bribe, since he is the member of the SEAC that prepares such reports.

Although the SPE submitted its report to the government immediately after catching Mittal, he is yet to be removed from the committee.

The SEAC has failed to hold any of its meetings, since Mittal is still associated with the committee.

According to sources, president of SEAC, PC Dubey, is not holding any meeting, as Mittal is a tainted member of the panel.

The environment department of the government of India appoints officials to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAAs) and SEAC on the recommendations of the state government.

The state government is yet to send any file to remove Mittal from the committee.

The state government is only doing paper work. This is the reason that no action was taken against Mittal, although he was caught red handed at the time of taking a bribe.

According to a senior officer, the process to remove a member from SEAC is so complex, that it takes a lot of time to complete the procedures.

Before removing a member from SEAC, the state government has to recommend to the environment department of the Union Government for suspension of the member concerned.

It is only after an inquiry is held against the member he can be removed from the committee. The senior officer further said that the file had not been sent to the higher-ups.

According to public relations officer of MANIT Amit Ojha, there is no such order on the grounds of which action can be taken against Mittal. This is the reason that he is still doing his work, Ojha said.

