Bhopal: Corona should not spread due to panchayat polls, warns State Election Commission

BHOPAL: The State Election Commissioner on Friday asked government officials to ensure that Covid guidelines are followed strictly.

“It should be kept in mind that corona does not spread due to elections,” State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said while issuing directives during a discussion through video conferencing with divisional commissioners, collectors and Superintendents of Police regarding preparations for panchayat elections.

He said if the District Election Officers have problem, they can talk to him directly. If permission is required for any work, they should send the proposal soon. He said officers and employees posted at same place for more than 3 years should be transferred. Ensure adherence to Model Code of Conduct, Singh added.

The SEC instructed that executive magistrates and police officers should jointly visit sensitive and critical polling stations. He said proper security arrangements should be made at every level. “Counting of votes for the post of sarpanchs and panchs has to be done at polling stations, so adequate security arrangements should be ensured there,” he added.

State Election Commission secretary BS Jamod said election notification for the first and second phase will be issued on December 13 and for the third phase on December 30. Along with this, the list of reservation and polling stations will also be published. The status of vacancies and reservation of seats will be verified. Jamod said all arrangements should be ensured on time at cluster level besides district and block headquarters.

Additional arrangements have been made to get the nominations of district and district panchayat members online. For this, facilitation centres should be set up at Returning Officer level. Arrangement for error-free printing of ballot papers must be ensured.

The model code of conduct has been implemented. Therefore, suspension of arms licence, defacement of property, control of noise, confiscation of illicit liquor etc should be taken seriously.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:54 PM IST