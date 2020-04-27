Bhopal: Corona positive foodie asks for Chicken; kicks up laughter

A corona patient’s demand for non-vegetarian food spawned a lot of hilarity among doctors and health staff at Chirayu Hospital on Monday.

A person afflicted with COVID-19 has to follow certain restrictions about food. Yet a foodie does not care two hoots about it.

Sayeed, a resident of Baghdilkusha in Bhopal, is one of them. Tested positive for coronavirus, Sayeed is undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital.

A video of Sayeed, seeking chicken and mutton, went viral on Monday. Sayeed is said he was fed up with eating pulses and rice.

Since his gums are paining, he wants chicken, mutton or fish. Sayeed says since he is a tiger cub he eats non-vegetarian food daily.

The video has received comments from across the country. Health staff at the hospital said the corona patients often asked for different foods, but chicken was demanded for the first time.

Chirayu is providing the best treatment for COVID-19 in the state and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke about it.

As many as 136 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

According to doctors, such foods as develop antibodies are given to the corona patients.

Protein is also given, but such foods as may cause side-effects are not given to them, they said.

Nevertheless, Sayeed’s demand for non-vegetarian food gave everybody an opportunity to laugh at a time when sadness is the order of the day.